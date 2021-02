Just a few games filled the WDA schedule, headlined by undefeated Century putting their perfect record on the line at Mandan.

The Patriots put on a 12-1 run the first half, which lead to a buzzer beater bucket by Logan Nissley at halftime, propelling Century to a 74-49 win.

At Bismarck State College, the Mystic men handed Dawson Community College their first loss of the season with a game-winning three pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the game.