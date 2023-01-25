The Century Patriots are the only perfect team left in the WDA, at 10-0 with hopes that a second trip around the region will yield the same results.

The number one team in the state has played everyone in the west except for second-place Mandan, a matchup that could be a championship preview.

While a title is the goal for a core that has been together for three years, they don’t think about that when they hit the court.

“I talk about this all the time,” says head coach Darin Mattern. “If you’re just going to look at a prize in the end, that’s way too overwhelming. So let’s just control what we can control and that’s the next possession. So that’s our motto this year. Let’s take one possession at a time and let’s try to win that possession, and I think if you do that, you can stay in the moment, and obviously, you can get better along the way.”