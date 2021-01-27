Basketball: Century’s Julia Fitterer helping pave the way for undefeated Patriots

Century’s girls basketball team is one of two undefeated teams left in the entire state, and the Patriots are leaning on their senior class to bring home their third consecutive title.

One of those seniors is Julia Fitterer. The UMary signee is averaging 17 points and 3 assists per game, but her leadership can’t be counted on a stat sheet.

“Her ability to be steady, be calm, and just be solid with everything she’s doing on the floor,” head coahc Ron Metz said. “She’s not an overwhelming leaders she’s just a person who leads by example and leads with a lot of great effort and a lot of great abilities on the floor. You know, kids are just going to follow that and if they follow that they’re going to go a long way with their careers also.”

The Patriots host third ranked Watford City on Friday.