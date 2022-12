The Class B Boys opened up the schedule alongside the girl’s season, which continued at Nedrose.

Class B Boys Scores

Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 73 Stanley Blue Jays 36 Final Westhope-Newburg Sioux 88 Glenburn Panthers 47 Final Lewis & Clark Berthold Bombers 37 Killdeer Cowboys 93 Final Ray Jays 29 New Town Eagles 40 Final

Class B Girls Scores