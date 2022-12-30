The Magic City hosted 10 varsity basketball games on Friday, with tournaments in play at the Minot Auditorium and the MSU Dome

Girls Hoopster Classic Scores

Kidder County44St. John33Final
Dunseith27Bishop Ryan44Final
Beulah58New Rockford Sheyenne28Final
Rugbyvs.MLS
Our Redeemer’svs.Stanley

Class B Boys Basketball Scores

Kenmare/Bowbells46North Prairie69Final
South Prairie36Rugby81Final
Our Redeemer’s46St. John49Final- OT
Glenburnvs.Tioga
Standing Rockvs.Flasher