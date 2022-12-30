The Magic City hosted 10 varsity basketball games on Friday, with tournaments in play at the Minot Auditorium and the MSU Dome
Girls Hoopster Classic Scores
|Kidder County
|44
|St. John
|33
|Final
|Dunseith
|27
|Bishop Ryan
|44
|Final
|Beulah
|58
|New Rockford Sheyenne
|28
|Final
|Rugby
|vs.
|MLS
|Our Redeemer’s
|vs.
|Stanley
Class B Boys Basketball Scores
|Kenmare/Bowbells
|46
|North Prairie
|69
|Final
|South Prairie
|36
|Rugby
|81
|Final
|Our Redeemer’s
|46
|St. John
|49
|Final- OT
|Glenburn
|vs.
|Tioga
|Standing Rock
|vs.
|Flasher