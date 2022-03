Tuesday night finalized the regional tournament picture, with District 6 coming to an end, and play-in games around the state.

District 6 Scores:

#2 Linton-HMB 48, #4 South Border 43 – Championship

#1 Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 65, #6 Strasburg/Zeeland 26 – Regional qualifier

#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 49, #5 Kidder County 39 – Regional qualifier

Region 5 Play-in Scores:

#8 Solen 52, #9 Central McLean 50

#7 Washburn 73, #10 Center-Stanton 70 – Overtime

#6 Garrison 72, #11 Max 29

Region 7 Play-in Scores:

#8 Glen Ullin-Hebron 41, #9 New England 44

#7 Heart River 52, #10 Killdeer 45

#6 Beach 70, #11 Hettinger/Scranton 44

#5 Mott-Regent/Grant County 70, #12 Richardton-Taylor 40