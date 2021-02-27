Basketball: Class B district tournaments and WDA play-in games

Basketball took center stage on Saturday as Class B boys teams fought for spots in the district finals, while WDA teams met for a chance to move on in the regional tournament.

WDA Scores:

Century (99), Watford City (42)

District 9 Scores:

Flasher (54), New Salem-Almont (52)

Shiloh Christian (67), Standing Rock (42)

District 10 Scores:

Garrison (57), Washburn (44)

Central McLean (52), Wilton-Wing (49)

District 12 Scores:

Our Redeemer’s (54), Surrey (36)

Bishop Ryan (55), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (52)

Berthold (61), Glenburn (43)

South Prairie (44), Des Lacs-Burlington (39)

