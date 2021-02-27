Basketball: Class B district tournaments and WDA play-in games

Basketball took center stage on Saturday as Class B boys teams fought for spots in the district finals, while WDA teams met for a chance to move on in the regional tournament.
WDA Scores:
Century (99), Watford City (42)
District 9 Scores:
Flasher (54), New Salem-Almont (52)
Shiloh Christian (67), Standing Rock (42)
District 10 Scores:
Garrison (57), Washburn (44)
Central McLean (52), Wilton-Wing (49)
District 12 Scores:
Our Redeemer’s (54), Surrey (36)
Bishop Ryan (55), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (52)
Berthold (61), Glenburn (43)
South Prairie (44), Des Lacs-Burlington (39)