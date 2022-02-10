Thursday was a huge day on all levels in basketball, with the Class B girls postseason starting, to WDA action, to a big game for the Bismarck State Mystic women.

District 6 Tournament Scores:

(G) #3 Medina-PB 55, #6 Strasburg/Zeeland 23

(G) #4 Napoleon-GS 66, #5 South Border 32

Thursday High School Scores:

(B) St. Mary’s Saints 67, #5 Bismarck Demons 78

(G) St. Mary’s Saints 46, #4 Bismarck Demons 85

(G) RV Shiloh Christian 49, #3 Garrison 40

(G) RV Glen Ullin-Hebron 80, Killdeer 29

Thursday College Scores:

(W) Bismarck State College 103, North Dakota State College of Science 96

(M) Bismarck State College 63, North Dakota State College of Science 109

(W) United Tribes Technical College 57, Lake Region State 69

(M) United Tribes Technical College 75, Lake Region State 72