Off the tip, the Legacy Sabers have been a team on the rise, showing up fifth in the latest rankings.

The Sabers got things rolling with an impressive win over a Fargo North team that made a state tournament a year ago.

Head Coach Jason Horner is impressed with how composed his team has been in this early part of the season. Aside from that, he always feels like his team can do a lot of different things on the floor, giving him options that he hasn’t had in the past.

“We have guys that can shoot it,” said HC Jason Horner. “We have guys that are good athletes that can put it on the floor. I feel like this team can rebound better than other teams in the past. So the skill and the athleticism and attitude, I’m just impressed with everything so far. There’s a lot of things that can happen and a long way to go, but I really like where we’re at right now.”