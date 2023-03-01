The Lumberjacks finished the regular 20-10 overall for their most wins in a season since 2016 for a fourth place finish in the MonDak.

While JUCO basketball can be a selfish sport, the Jacks say learning to work together as a team has made a big difference.

“That’s when you know you’ve got a good team when guys aren’t running to the stat sheets looking at their stats, they’re talking about the game and the team and looking forward and not taking our foot off the gas pedal heading into regions,” Head Coach Karl Sorby said.

“Coach told us at the start of the season that if we all buy in, everyone will basically get a plate to eat. Everyone buys in and we just all really want to win together and win as a team, because if you want to go to the next level, wins are really what matter most,” Freshman Forward Jacob Smith said.