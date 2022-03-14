The Dakota College at Bottineau women’s basketball team is preparing for their first national tournament since 2017.

The Ladyjacks beat North Platte to win the Northwest Plains District tournament to punch their ticket. DCB is riding a 5 game winning streak heading into play in Michigan, and players say they are hoping to use the late-season momentum to make a push for the title.

“I think if we keep it up and keep our energy up and keep helping each other out like supporting everybody we can do that,” says sophomore Jaidyn Brummond.

“A lot of it is Coach J for sure,” says sophomore Maria Moore. “He sends a lot of text to us and like keeps checking up on us and making sure we are all right and making sure we check up on others cause you know we’re at the very end of the season.”