It’s a tight race in the middle between four teams in the WDA, and all of them were in action Tuesday night with Legacy hosting Dickinson and Mandan visiting St. Mary’s.

Tuesday Basketball Scores:

(B) Legacy Sabers 79, Dickinson Midgets 72

(G) Legacy Sabers 79, Dickinson Midgets 49

(B) St. Mary’s Saints 74, Mandan Braves 79

(G) St. Mary’s Saints 53, Mandan Braves 68

(B) Our Redeemer’s 55, Bishop Ryan 43

(G) Nedrose 36, Bishop Ryan 43

(B) Dickinson Trinity 52, RV Bowman County 44

(B) Central McLean 40, RV Shiloh Christian 66

(B) Linton-HMB 78, Strasburg/Zeeland 16