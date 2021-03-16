Basketball: Dickinson Trinity prepared for first state tournament trip in four years

Dickinson Trinity is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2017, and the Titans have made it clear that they want to make an impact at ‘The B’ this week.

Last week was an emotional one for the Titans after knocking off rival Beulah for the first time in four years to advance to Minot.

“Everyone was on top of the world after Thursday night’s game, but now knowing what we have coming next and knowing that we want to do some more, I think everyone’s dialed in,” senior Jake Daniel said.

The Titans will need everyone locked in on the big stage. A place that none of their current players have ever experienced.

“It’s going to happen,” head coach Gregg Grinsteinner said. “There’s going to be nerves happening with everybody — coaches included, fans — everybody’s going to have some nerves, but it’s just a matter of can you put those nerves behind you and just go out and play.”

The Titans might not be mainstays in the big dance like the Duke Blue Devils, but they’re taking a page out of Coach K’s playbook, and playing a five man game with the use of five fingers, and a closed fist.

“You can punch a lot harder when you have a fist together than an opened hand, so we’re all trying to come together like a fist and knock somebody out,” Daniel said. “That’s been our goal all season.”

The Titans could deal a big knockout in the first round against fifth seeded Kindred. A team that features eight players listed over 6’3″, compared to the Titans’ three players in that height range.

“It doesn’t matter the size that somebody else has, if you’re fundamentally sound and put a body on people, you’re going to have some sort of success,” Grinsteinner said.

The Titans hang their hats on strong defense, allowing less than 44 points per game, and if they can sustain that success they could be on the way to their first state title in 15 years.

“That’s one thing we strive for playing defense, boxing a guy out, getting those rebounds and loose balls, and being that scrappy team,” senior Nathaniel Jilek said. “We may not be more talented than the other team, but we’re going to work harder.”

The Titans take on Kindred on Thursday at 9 PM in Minot.