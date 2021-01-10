Basketball: Dickinson Trinity ready to keep the Titan tradition going in pursuit of elusive region championship

Dickinson Trinity is one of the hottest teams in class B boy’s basketball right now. The Titans have seen first hand that state tournament bids don’t come easy, and this year’s senior class is finding out what it takes to get over the hump.

“Not every night is going to be your night,” Dickinson Trinity head coach Gregg Grinsteinner tells his team at practice. “Understand that.”

The Trinity Titans know that every night can’t be theirs, especially the senior class, a group who has come up short, but now they know what it takes to go the distance.

“Just one play,” senior Jake Daniel said. “We’ve always been one play away.”

The last three years the Titans have lost in the region seven tournament just one play away from from an elusive region championship that would be their first since 2017.

“We’ve made it to that game and we’ve fallen short,” Daniel said.”We’re ready to get over the hump and get back on track, and keep the Titan tradition going.”

The Titans have seven seniors leading the way, and the experience is carrying them far with an 8-1 record on the season.

“They set the tone in practice,” Grinsteinner said. “I mean, that’s the biggest thing you can ask for as a coach is you have guys that go out and practice hard, show the kids how it’s supposed to be done. And they’re going to pick up one or two kids every night and say ‘hey, this is what we have to do to be successful.”

The Titans’ success starts on defense, allowing an average of less than 43 points per game, and they’ve yet to allow anyone to score 60 points.

“They want to play 84-94 feet, and they want to play 50 feet wide,” Grinsteinner said. “They want to spread the floor. We’re at our best when we do that, and we’re at our best when we play full court defense.”

“We’ve got guys who know they can guard, and they’re going to guard 32 minutes,” Daniel said. “They’re goinig to be out there busting their butts, and they’re going to do what they need to do to make the team successful.”

All eyes are on the senior class for continued success, and they’re ready to step up to the challenge.

“That’s what I like about this senior class, they like to compete, they don’t like to lose.” Grinsteinner “Any time you have kids that don’t like to lose that are going to compete, you’re going to give yourself a chance.”

The Titans return to the court Tuesday against New England.