Bishop Ryan and DLB are set to meet for a second time this postseason after winning in semi-final games.
Region Six Tournament Scores
|#1 Bishop Ryan
|68
|#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|44
|Final
|#2 Des Lacs-Burlington
|55
|#4 Our Redeemer’s
|47
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
