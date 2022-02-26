The second day of boys district tournaments tipped off on Saturday across the state. Rugby returned to the court after a bye to survive the upset against TGU in the District 11 tournament. In the District 12 tournament Surrey and Bishop Ryan win to advance to the championship game.

Scores:

(B) #2 Bottineau 61, #3 Velva 59- District 11 semifinal

(B) #1 Rugby 54, #4 TGU 47- District 11 semifinal

(B) #7 Drake-Anamoose 41, #6 Nedrose 46- District 11 elimination game

(B) #5 South Prairie 62, #8 Glenburn 33- District 12 elimination game

(B) #7 Lewis & Clark-Berthold 44, #6 DLB 68- District 12 elimination game

(B) #1 Bishop Ryan 71, #4 Our Redeemer’s 44- District 12 semifinal

(B) #3 MLS 49, #2 Surrey 50- District 12 semifinal

(B) #9 Shiloh Christian 48, Wilton-Wing 62

(G) Lamoure-Litchville-Marion 32, Linton-HMB 48- Region 3 Championship