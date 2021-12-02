Basketball: DLB hoping to make better shot selections in the 2021 season

Getting the first win of the season is what every team hopes for and that’s exactly what D-L-B’s girl’s basketball team did that on Tuesday, Nov. 30.



Head Coach Tracy Bonn said after last season they are excited to get back to playing and focusing on making better shot selections in games. She added they also need to figure out how to make up for the height they lost after last year.

“We got a little bit shorter this year with the two seniors that left us last year, they were both are tall strong presence down there in the key so we got a little bit smaller this year but we are quick and we are athletic and those girls don’t know how to not work hard so,” Bonn said.