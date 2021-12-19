Basketball: DLB Lakers leaning on senior leadership with a young team

The Des Lacs Burlington Girl’s basketball team is going into their Christmas break with a record of 4-2.

This season they have a very young team with only two seniors leading the way. Those seniors said this season they are working on helping the young girls grow as players while also having fun on the court.

“Maybe like show them it can be this fun and this is how we do it and we do things the right way and we put in the work and all this time so that we can be good and play and have fun,” Madison Lauf, Senior Guard, said.

“I’m hoping to bring just excitement and overall just fun to the game and I hope everyone just has a good time and that we can have a successful season,” MacKenzie Rist, Senior Guard, said.

The Lakers are back on the court on December 30th when they play TGU at the Minot Auditorium.