In Class B hoops there’s a tight race on the girls side in District 12 between three teams at the top of the standings.

One of those teams Des Lacs-Burlington is 5-1 against district opponents and tied for second in the rankings.

Heading into the last four games of the regular season they believe they are peaking at just the right time.

Head Coach Tracy Bonn said she had been impressed with how the girls have stepped into new team roles.

“They’ve come a long way in accepting those roles and understand I’m not going to be the leading scorer every single time but there is a hundred other ways to make the team a great team. I think they’ve really accepted that and no one really has a problem with being the best defender or the best rebounder it makes them a really easy team to coach,” Bonn said.