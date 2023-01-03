The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|Mandan Braves
|60
|Minot Magicians
|70
|Final
|Girls:
|Mandan Braves
|70
|Minot Majettes
|80
|Final
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|65
|Century Patriots
|95
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|44
|Century Patriots
|66
|Final
|Boys:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|52
|Legacy Sabers
|61
|Final
|Girls:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|47
|Legacy Sabers
|73
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|50
|Dickinson Midgets
|76
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|57
|Dickinson Midgets
|86
|Final