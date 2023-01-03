The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:Mandan Braves60Minot Magicians70Final
Girls:Mandan Braves70Minot Majettes80Final
Boys:Bismarck Demons65Century Patriots95Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons44Century Patriots66Final
Boys:St. Mary’s Saints52Legacy Sabers61Final
Girls:St. Mary’s Saints47Legacy Sabers73Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes50Dickinson Midgets76Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes57Dickinson Midgets86Final