Last season’s leading scorer for Bottineau Boys Basketball hit a major milestone on Saturday, January 7.

Junior Guard Carson Haerer reached the 1,000 career points mark in Bottineau’s game against DLB.

The Braves lost two games in a row after winning back to back to wrap up 2022.

With a three game road test awaiting Bottineau this week, the team hopes to see growth at the foul line and in rebounding in the months ahead.

“It’s early in the season and we’re not boxing out very well, but you don’t want to be peaking when it’s too early and nobody does this early in the season. We’re progressing, we’re getting better every day. Every day you see us climb that ladder which is good,” Head Coach Kevin St. Claire said.

“Free throws have definitely been a focus. We’ve struggled all year on free throws so coming down to crunch time if we can start making some of those, we should see some leaps and start winning some games,” Haerer said.