Century’s girls basketball team is a perfect 17-0 in the WDA this season, but the team has faced its fair share of challenges.

The biggest one is the recent absence of Logan Nissley due to injury. She’s back at practice, but her team has gained even more confidence in learning how to fill her shoes. Different players have stepped up in all aspects of the game, but the biggest contributions have come from the bench.

“Just trying to find that next scorer,” says Senior Bergan Kinnebrew. “Logan obviously put up a lot of shots and points for us, so we just kind of had to find that next person. I think Eden really stepped up and so did Erica, and that’s where we found it.”

“Bergan and Eden have stepped up their scoring a little more,” says head coach Nate Welstad. “Their role has changed in the fact that they have to be a little more aggressive and make some things happen, but our bench girls that have started to play a bigger role, those are the ones I’m really happy with.”

The Patriots turn their attention this week to a matchup with Mandan, one that’s setting up to be a defensive battle, but it’s a tough test at the end of the season that can prepare Century for what’s to come in the WDA tournament.

“It can get rough at times,” says Welstad. “But really it’s just two good teams kind of battling it out, playing position D, and scrapping for every loose ball. That’s kind of what they try to do, and we’re real similar in that sense.”

On the flip side, the Mandan Braves come into this one hoping to stay in that magical top-five spot, one that avoids the play-in round of the WDA Tournament.

It’s been feast or famine when it comes to scoring the basketball for the Braves, but the key number is 60. When they score that much, they are 9-2. Anything less, and they are 0-7. Facing a tough Patriots defense, this will be the biggest test yet.

“We can put together either a second half or a first half or a 10-minute stretch in games and then we let them have a big run and kind of play even the rest of the way,” says head coach Shaun Henderson. “It’s just our girls being focused and knowing, hey, you got to fight through a little bit of pain and adversity and dig in and really get stops. That’s one thing that we’ve been preaching is stops. Gotta get stops.”

Mandan only shot 20% from the field as a team in their last game against Century, and on the flip side, the Patriots couldn’t miss. Mandan is hoping that the three-point shot is there on Friday, stretching the Patriots’ defense will be a big key to a big-time upset at home.

“We try and do a lot of in and out when it comes to threes,” says senior Mya Sheldon. “Making sure that we’re running through the plays, passing it, looking for the open person. We like to say give up a good shot for a great shot, so we really try and do that on offense.”

Mandan and Century will be broadcasted on the Dakota CW this Friday starting at 5:45 pm.