Glen Ullin-Hebron’s girls basketball team is riding a 14 game winning streak and sits at the top of region seven.

The Bearcats’ have just three games left in the regular season, but their matchup against Bowman County will determine the number one seed in the regional tournament. The Bearcats say what has set them apart this year offensively has been a new source of speed and depth that they haven’t had in the past.

“I don’t think other teams expect us to push the ball like we have been, because in past years we haven’t been able to do that, so I don’t think they’re expecting that from us,” junior Kaley Schatz said.

“It’s awesome,” junior MiKayla Schneider said. “If I’m out one night someone steps up and they’ll take my spot and take my work that I’m not able to do, and vice versa. We all step in for each other and make it happen”

The Bearcats take on Killdeer on Thursday before their game against Bowman County on Saturday.