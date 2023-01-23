A team that is emerging as a surprise this year on the boys side is Glen ullin-Hebron. The Bearcats are 12-2 and sit third in region seven.

The Bearcats have found different ways to win consistently this season, stringing together as many as eight wins in a row. That’s thanks in part to having a 6’8″ big man in the middle, but first year head coach Bruce Schatz says it’s ultimately about getting the most out of his guards every night.

“We’re going to be a pretty solid team down the stretch,” Schatz said. “If we stay healthy, nobody gets sick, nobody sprains ankles and goes down, you know. We’re looking forward to having fun and beating some competition; giving Trinity a good game, giving Beulah a good game, and Bowman, giving them all a good game. It’s not where we started, it’s where we want to finish.”

The Bearcats travel to Bowman County Tuesday night for a region seven clash on the court.