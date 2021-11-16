Basketball: Glenburn’s Lorelei McIver signs with Minot State

The Glenburn girls basketball program had their second player sign to play at the next level.

Lorelei McIver will suit up for the Minot State Beavers next fall. She received a full-ride scholarship to play basketball in college and is looking to pursue a degree in education.

She said she picked this school because of its familiar team atmosphere.

“The coach and the team they resembled a family so I was like I grew up with a family, the team was always a family to me so I just wanted to stay with what I knew and so that’s where I wanted to be,” McIver said.



McIver will suit up for the Panthers one last time this season with the hopes of making another run to the state tournament.