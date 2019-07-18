Basketball: Harris says she ‘fits in well’ at Northern State

Former Mandan girls basketball player, Kennedy Harris was in town earlier this week for the Lions All-Star basketball series and KX Sports had a chance to speak with her about how she is adjusting to Northern State.

Harris said she recently went down to Aberdeen for a team camp. The Mandan alum said the speed of the game is much faster at the college level.

She said the girls were getting up and down the floor and treating the basketball like it was “their life.” She feels she will adapt to the speed and she thinks she will be a great fit for the program.

“I’ve worked forever for this,” Harris said. “I was expecting everything about what they did: Playing fast and wanting to win. It was so competitive. I think I fit right in.”

Kennedy’s first game in maroon and gold could be Nov. 8 when Northern State hosts Rogers State in the Central Region Challenge.