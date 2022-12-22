Only two region four boys basketball teams won 20 games last season; the eventual undefeated state champion Four Winds-Minnewaukan, and Harvey-Wells County.

The Hornets are off to a 1-2 start to the 2022-23 schedule, losing by a combined five points to Linton-HMB and Dunseith.

Scratching out close wins was something the Hornets did well a season ago.

“We learned how to win a lot of those close basketball games and so far this year, we’ve had a couple of those close games that haven’t gone our way, but we haven’t been fully healthy either and we don’t have all of our players here and it makes things a little bit more challenging but hopefully we can improve on that and learn to win those close ones,” Head Coach Trent Roemmich said.

“These close games we’ve been losing, we’ll just run out of gas in the fourth quarter it seems like, and just can’t finish the game it seems like. We’ve just got to work on getting in shape and we’ve all got to get healthy,” senior guard Tate Grossman said.

And finding wins this regular season is more critical than ever, with region four becoming a super region, meaning every game impacts seeding in February.

“Everybody knows you want to get to the region tournament and win three games there and try to make it to state,” Roemmich said.

“When it comes to the end of the season, it’s always do or die and I don’t think it’s going to change our approach, but regular season games are a lot more important as they dictate seeding.”

After losing to Four Winds-Minnewauken in last year’s region championship, the Hornets are focused on swarming defensively.

“We’ve got to play better defense is what we’ve really got to do and limit our opponents. Just play better help side defense and contest shots better,” senior forward Gabe Allmaras said.

Offensively, senior guard Tate Grossman leads the way, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds last season.

We like to get up and push the court and obviously we want to get inside, we’ve got a lot of size and athleticism down there so we usually have some mismatches,” Grossman said.

“Once we get the ball down in the paint, that creates inside outs. We’ve got shooters all around that can make threes so, we’re just a pretty balanced team I think.”