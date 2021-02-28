Basketball: Hettinger-Scranton prepared for third straight trip to Class B state tournament

Hettinger-Scranton’s girls basketball team is state tournament bound for the third consecutive season, and this year they’re ready to make some noise at the Class B.

“We knew going into the season that this was a goal of ours, but we also knew it was a tall task,” head coach Kelly Pierce said. “We’re just very excited that we were able to accomplish our goal.”

The Night Hawk’s senior class has nearly 80 career wins, and this week they have a chance to add a few more.

“It just shows how well our program has came to be, and just how well it’s been built so far,” Senior Samantha Oase said.

That experience could help the Nighthawks with only one other state team having more consecutive tournament appearances.

“I think having those returning players that have played at The Betty and at state is just going to help calm our nerves down a little bit knowing that it’s just any other game and we just need to have fun and play our game.” Oase said.

Senior Samantha Oase and junior Bailey Pierce have started on both state teams, but they’ll need some help from their underclassmen to succeed in Minot this week.

“Those two have really taken the reins as leaders, but we’ve had a lot of other players step up and play important roles for us,” Pierce said.

The Night Hawks are allowing less than 40 points per game, and stops will be key against top ranked Central Cass in the opening round.

“Know that if we play our game of basketball it will just come to us. We know are a really good team, and we know if we play our defense to the best of our abilities then we’ll get our offense moving,” Oase said.

Oase and Company will have to find ways to score against a Squirrels team that averages 63 points per game, but the Night Hawks aren’t backing down from the challenge.

“We know we’re playing a very strong team, but this is our third year getting there as well, so I think we can pose some problems for other teams as well,” Pierce said.

The Nighthawks will play in the first round Thursday night at 6:30 against Central Cass.