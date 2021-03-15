Basketball: Hettinger-Scranton’s Samantha Oase wins 2021 Miss Basketball

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend, the 2021 Miss Basketball title was awarded to the best Senior Girl’s Basketball player in the state.

The winner, Hettinger-Scranton’s Samantha Oase. The Nighthawk standout led her team to the state tournament for three straight years while with the program. Oase talking about making Miss Basketball as a goal during her offseason training at the start of the pandemic, when her coach Kelly Pierce put that idea in her head.

“Actually just ready the text the other day. He texted me that he thinks I could be a possible finalist for Miss Basketball,” says Oase. “And from there I know I’ve been trying to work hard and achieve that and know that I did is such an amazing feeling knowing that he believed in me from the start and that I could get here. It’s just amazing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News