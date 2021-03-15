Basketball: Hettinger-Scranton’s Samantha Oase wins 2021 Miss Basketball

This weekend, the 2021 Miss Basketball title was awarded to the best Senior Girl’s Basketball player in the state.

The winner, Hettinger-Scranton’s Samantha Oase. The Nighthawk standout led her team to the state tournament for three straight years while with the program. Oase talking about making Miss Basketball as a goal during her offseason training at the start of the pandemic, when her coach Kelly Pierce put that idea in her head.

“Actually just ready the text the other day. He texted me that he thinks I could be a possible finalist for Miss Basketball,” says Oase. “And from there I know I’ve been trying to work hard and achieve that and know that I did is such an amazing feeling knowing that he believed in me from the start and that I could get here. It’s just amazing.”