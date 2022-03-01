Winning the Region 8 championship, the Honkers are making back-to-back state appearances.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer says having that experience on the big stage will help calm the nerves and allow them to focus on playing basketball. He adds this week they are working on fine-tuning plays on both sides of the ball.

“At the state tournament you’re going to play three hard games no matter what,” says Zimmer. “So we’re going to have to work on our offensive execution I’m pretty comfortable with our defense. Same old stuff you’re going to play three really good teams no matter whether you’re in the championship game or the 7th place game, so we’re going to go there and give it all we got and see what happens.”