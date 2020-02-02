Basketball: Incredible finish to Rugby & Shiloh Christian headline day of hoops

It was a top ten matchup between the Skyhawks and the Panthers, in what will be one of the best games in Class B this season.

The Shiloh Christian boys handed Rugby their first loss on the season, downing them 66-63. The game was highlighted by a Trace Goven half court shot right before the half.

In the girls game, the Panthers were able to come out on top, 51-47.

Elsewhere, the Minot girls had a tough time at home against Devil’s Lake, falling 71-39.

At the college level, UMary was swept on the road against Augustana, and the Minot State Beavers also dropped both of their games to Wayne State.