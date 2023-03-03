Averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds per game, Karli Klein has led the way in Garrison’s first trip back to the B since 1999.

But her presence in the post isn’t what stands out most to those around her.

“The first time I met her in a gym, I just knew she was special. Not so much what she did basketball-wise, but just how she treated everybody and how respectful she was, and how well-mannered she was. As she got older that just continued on into the classroom and into the community. She’s just a wonderful kid,” Head Coach Matt Chase said.

Mia Gehring: “She’s what every young kid should look up to. She’s a great student-athlete, she’s a great teammate. Obviously, she’s a force on the court, but off the court, she’s a good friend. She’s always making sure everyone’s fine, and I feel like that’s more important than anything,” Senior Guard Mia Gehring said.

The 5 foot 11 volleyball, track, and basketball standout has learned to defend without fouling in her three years of high school hoops coached by Matt Chase.

“We’ve talked about that a lot and practiced it quite a bit and the defense we play now, we’ve implemented over the three years so we’ve gotten pretty good at it,” Klein said

“She’s always been a really good defender, but this year, she’s been a smart defender. I think maybe only one or two times have I had to pull her aside because she was in foul trouble. She’s extremely disciplined. She has a high basketball IQ on both ends of the floor,” Chase said.

Karli’s time playing for Coach Chase hasn’t gone without their disagreements, as a clerical error when ordering new jerseys led to her donning the number 24 instead of her chosen number five prior to her senior season.

Klein: Someone had made a comment that “Oh you’re a post, posts don’t wear don’t wear small numbers, they wear big numbers.” And I was like, but I want to wear five.” Well, somewhere in there, we forgot to actually write it down within the argument. I gave Matt crap for it constantly and at the end of the last year it showed up and he was like, “I got you your number five jersey.”

Chase: There’s nothing upstairs that gets in the way of her. When she sets her mind to anything, she’s so focused, but she wanted number five. I would have given her number 100 if she wanted to. That’s the kind of respect she’s earned.”