Twenty-one-year-old and Burlington native, Caitlyn Vogel took the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma last Monday in the Miss USA pageant.

Of all 50 states and Washington D.C, Vogel placed second.

This is an especially exciting time in her life, too, as she is also in the process of planning a wedding and is set to marry her high school sweetheart next year, who was in the audience with her family during the competition.

Miss USA consists of three segments; evening gown, swimwear, and interview.

The Minot State nursing student says she's thankful to have the opportunity to compete and represent North Dakota.