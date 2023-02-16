The last week of the regular season for Class B Boys basketball is not disappointing with several teams in play Thursday night.
|Surrey
|49
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|63
|Final
|Nedrose
|33
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|62
|Final
|#8 Beulah
|72
|#4 Bishop Ryan
|82
|Final
