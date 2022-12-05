The Region Eight champions in girls basketball enter the new season with sky high expectations.

The Honkers are 3-0 this season, finishing the 2021 schedule with an 18-9 overall record and sixth place at the state, returning double figure scorers Brenna Stroklund and Mashae Miller from a season ago, with senior point guard Kate Zimmer back in the lineup as well.

One thing the program has yet to do is win a state title, which the senior class is well aware of.

We’re just excited to be back on the floor, excited to have some fun. Our goal obviously there’s a blank spot up there for the state champs, we’d love to fill it, but we’re just going to take it game by game and try to get better,” Senior Center Brenna Stroklund said.

Success across multiple sports is nothing new to this roster, but building a strong team on the hardwood has been years in the making.

“We’ve been working at this for ten years, that’s what’s made the difference for our program here. We’ve got some girls who are very dedicated. In Class B Basketball, if you’ve got a group that wants to put in the time, you’ll have a good team. We happen to have some girls that put in a lot of time and we’ve got some athletes too,” Head Coach Mike Zimmer said.



“We all really love each other and love playing with each other and love playing with each other and I think that’s the biggest thing or us in our gym is that we love each other and we want to play for each other and we respect each other and really work hard for each other,” Senior Point Guard Kate Zimmer said.