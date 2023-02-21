The Honkers and Lady Pirates are set to meet in the region championship after winning on Tuesday.
Region Eigth Semi-Finals
|#1 Kenmare-Bowbells
|57
|#2 New Town
|22
|Final
|#2 Tioga
|62
|#4 Powers Lake-Burke Central
|54
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The Honkers and Lady Pirates are set to meet in the region championship after winning on Tuesday.
Region Eigth Semi-Finals
|#1 Kenmare-Bowbells
|57
|#2 New Town
|22
|Final
|#2 Tioga
|62
|#4 Powers Lake-Burke Central
|54
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter