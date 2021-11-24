Basketball: Kenmare looking to return to state tournament with help from veteran players

Another girls basketball team getting ready for the 2021 season: the Kenmare Honkers. The team is coming off an undefeated regular season last year.

After losing three seniors that brought points to the team, head coach Michael Zimmer said it’s now time for other girls to step up.

Junior Ava Froseth said with 12 freshmen on the team, the veteran players need to help the younger players grow and develop so they can get back to the state tournament.

“The biggest key for us is going to be what I get from the rest of them,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to need some physical play out of some of them and we’re going to need more rebounds out of them and girls that want to play defense.”

“We need somebody to lead by example on the court and since they are younger they need to learn the plays so we need somebody to show them what the plays are,” Froseth said.

The Honkers tip off their season at home against the Glenburn Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:15 p.m.