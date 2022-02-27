We are just a few days away from the Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament in Grand Forks. One team looking to make history is the Kenmare Honkers.

They are trying to bring the first ever state title to Kenmare. After winning the region 8 championship in a close game against New Town players said they are working on not giving up as many easy baskets.

They added they will be working on reading different defenses heading into the big stage.

“Normally we see a lot more zone in our district and region so state we’re going to go against man I bet a lot more,” Brenna Stroklund, Junior Center, said. “So we’re just going to have to be stronger with the ball, move the ball well and use all aspects of our offense.”

“Definitely moving the ball faster and quicker. Solve our defenses too and closing the gaps,” Madison Melin, Junior Forward, said.

Kenmare tips of their run for the state title Thursday, Mar. 3 when they take of #2 Grafton in the quarterfinals. Tip off is at 1 p.m.