Basketball: Kidder County girls riding hot streak going into district tournament

The Kidder County girls basketball team is on fire winning seven games in the span of 11 days leading into the district six tournament.

“It’s peaking at the right time, and we’re hoping we can roll with it into tournaments,” head coach Dan Welder said.

The Wolves aren’t just getting small W’s. They’re winning by an average of 21 points across their last seven games.

“We can win multiple ways,” Welder said. “You know, we can win with post play and we can win with perimeter play. It’s just what do we need that day.”

“Since we have a threat coming from everywhere it’s going to be harder for other teams to just key in on one specific player,” senior Hailey Pfaff said.

The Wolves are relying heavily on senior Madelyn Schmidt, who is averaging 21 points per game, but the ability to spread the floor is helping the University of Jamestown signee.

“I have all the confidence in any girl on the floor to bring up the ball, or to hit that shot,” senior Madelyn Schmidt said. “I just think that’s something really great. It helps us play together more, and it just helps us be more of a threat.”

With just two seniors and two juniors on the roster, the Wolves are expecting their young palyers to step up going into the postseason

“They’ve played in a lot of big games throughout the years, so when the time comes I’m confident in them,” Welder said.

Kidder County has its first game of the district six tournament on Friday against Napoleon-Gackle Streeter.