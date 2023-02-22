The Kidder County Wolves are having to play the waiting game when it comes to the Region Three Tournament.

The top seed out of District Six hasn’t played since Monday’s win over 10th-ranked Oakes in a 48-31 victory over the Tornadoes. The long layoff between games is giving the team a chance to reset and really look at film ahead of a big-time rematch with rivals Linton-HMB in the semifinals.

“It is what it is,” says head coach Dan Welder. “You can’t beat the weather. You got to deal with it. We’ll prepare as much as we can even if that means we have a couple days off and have to watch film and go back to square one. So we’re not the only one in the same boat. There are other teams.”