The Kindred Vikings are the 2021 Class B boys state champions.

The Vikings won their first ever title as a program on Saturday with a 40-34 win over E-K-M.

Earlier in the day, Dickinson Trinity defeated Rugby 72-47 to claim fifth place in the Class B tournament.

In the seventh place game it was Powers Lake defeating Shiloh Christian 60-49.

Grafton defeated Four Winds-Minnewaukan 58-47 in the third place game.