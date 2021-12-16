Basketball: Lady Lions rely on chemistry already built to have successful season

This season, the Lady Lions team is working with a lack of depth. Despite that, Head Coach Roger Coleman said he is looking forward to seeing what his seniors like Sydney Upton and Berkley Lundeen bring to the team this year as the leaders.

Both Upton and Lundeen said they are up for the job.

“Coming into this year we have a lot of good team chemistry we built during volleyball season and last year,” Upton said. “I love all of these girls, we all work super hard, everyone is very coachable, we all work together we all have the same goal, no one is playing for themselves.”

“Just been really trying to get the girls to work hard and just run drills make them efficient and push the players to do their best and just get things moving on the court so that we can all grow as a team and players,” Lundeen said.

Bishop Ryan started this season 2-2. Players said they know they need to improve on the offensive side of the ball.

“We haven’t shot extremely well over the last few years so he is really reiterating driving, looking for open opportunities to drive in the gaps so we can open some other things up before we look for a shot,” Upton said.

Coleman added he is also excited for the younger girls to get playing time this season and fill the spots that are open this season.

“I think Magee Rovig plays a big role for us, she’s going to be our point guard more than likely going into the season, and this is kind of the first full year that she’s been healthy so that’s going to be big stride for her,” Coleman said. “And then a lot of young girls stepping up Chinelo Udekwe is one who played a role for us but she’s going to have a bigger role an expanded role and then a few freshmen that we are going to rely on to play big minutes for us too.”