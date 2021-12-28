Basketball: Lady Skyhawks come up just short in a double-overtime thriller against Four Winds-Minnewauken

It was the only ranked matchup on the Class B Girls Schedule, but Four Winds-Minnewauken versus Shiloh Christian lived up to the hype.

In the 4th quarter, the Skyhawks overcame a double-digit deficit, including a game-tying basket by Hailey Quam with just a few seconds left that sent this game to overtime.

After Shiloh took the lead with 30 seconds to go in the second OT, Ezura Rainbow put the Lady Indians up for good with a bucket underneath, leading to the 68-66 win for the number two ranked team in the state.

Rainbow also scored her 1,000 career point in the game. Shiloh Christian travels to Solen next Tuesday for a Region Five battle.