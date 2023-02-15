(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Wednesday, February 15, voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Bismarck Century (18)19-0
2.Minot High17-2
3.Fargo Davies17-2
4.Mandan15-4
5.Fargo North12-6
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (12-6)

Class A Girls Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Bismarck Century (15)16-2
2.Fargo Davies (3)17-1
3.Grand Forks Red River18-1
4.Minot16-3
5.West Fargo16-3
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-4), Bismarck High (15-4)