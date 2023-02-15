(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Wednesday, February 15, voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class A Boys Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Bismarck Century (18)
|19-0
|2.
|Minot High
|17-2
|3.
|Fargo Davies
|17-2
|4.
|Mandan
|15-4
|5.
|Fargo North
|12-6
Class A Girls Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Bismarck Century (15)
|16-2
|2.
|Fargo Davies (3)
|17-1
|3.
|Grand Forks Red River
|18-1
|4.
|Minot
|16-3
|5.
|West Fargo
|16-3