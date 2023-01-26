(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Thursday, January 26 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Bismarck Century (18)11-0
2.Minot12-2
3.Mandan11-1
4.Fargo Davies11-2
5.Fargo North8-4
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck Legacy

Class A Girls Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Bismarck Century (18)10-2
2.Fargo Davies (1)11-1
3.Grand Forks Red River12-1
4.Minot11-3
5.Bismarck Legacy9-2
Others receiving votes: West Fargo, Bismarck