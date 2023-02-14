(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 13 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17)
|16-0
|2.
|Central Cass
|17-0
|3.
|Sargent County
|17-0
|4.
|Bishop Ryan
|14-2
|5.
|Shiloh Christian
|15-3
|6.
|Ellendale
|16-1
|7.
|Bowman County
|15-2
|8.
|Beulah
|14-2
|9.
|Thompson
|12-5
|10.
|North Border
|14-2
Class B Girls Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Kenmare/Bowbells (7)
|19-2
|2.
|Thompson (4)
|18-2
|3.
|Rugby (2)
|18-2
|4.
|Central Cass (2)
|16-3
|5.
|Shiloh Christian (2)
|17-2
|6.
|Central McLean
|19-2
|7.
|MayPort-C-G
|17-3
|8.
|Garrison
|19-2
|9.
|Bowman County
|19-2
|10.
|Oakes
|17-3