(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 13 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17) 16-0 2. Central Cass 17-0 3. Sargent County 17-0 4. Bishop Ryan 14-2 5. Shiloh Christian 15-3 6. Ellendale 16-1 7. Bowman County 15-2 8. Beulah 14-2 9. Thompson 12-5 10. North Border 14-2 Others receiving votes: North Prairie

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Kenmare/Bowbells (7) 19-2 2. Thompson (4) 18-2 3. Rugby (2) 18-2 4. Central Cass (2) 16-3 5. Shiloh Christian (2) 17-2 6. Central McLean 19-2 7. MayPort-C-G 17-3 8. Garrison 19-2 9. Bowman County 19-2 10. Oakes 17-3 Others receiving votes: Northern Cass, Kidder County, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich