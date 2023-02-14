(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 13 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17)16-0
2.Central Cass17-0
3.Sargent County17-0
4.Bishop Ryan14-2
5.Shiloh Christian15-3
6.Ellendale16-1
7.Bowman County15-2
8.Beulah14-2
9.Thompson12-5
10.North Border14-2
Others receiving votes: North Prairie

Class B Girls Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Kenmare/Bowbells (7)19-2
2.Thompson (4)18-2
3.Rugby (2)18-2
4.Central Cass (2)16-3
5.Shiloh Christian (2)17-2
6.Central McLean19-2
7.MayPort-C-G17-3
8.Garrison19-2
9.Bowman County19-2
10.Oakes17-3
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass, Kidder County, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich