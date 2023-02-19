(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Sunday, February 19 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
Central Cass (12)
|19-0
|2.
Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2)
|18-1
|3.
|Bishop Ryan
|17-2
|4.
|Shiloh Christian
|16-4
|5.
|Sargent County
|18-1
|6.
|Bowman County
|16-2
|7.
|North Border
|17-2
|T8.
|Beulah
|16-3
|T8.
|Ellendale
|16-3
|10.
|North Prairie
|18-2
Class B Girls Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Thompson (4)
|19-2
|2.
|Kenmare/Bowbells (5)
|19-2
|3.
|Central Cass (1)
|17-3
|4.
|Rugby (2)
|18-2
|5.
|Shiloh Christian (2)
|17-2
|6.
|MayPort-CG
|18-3
|7.
|Central McLean
|19-2
|8.
|Garrison
|19-2
|9.
|Bowman County
|19-2
|10.
|Oakes
|18-3