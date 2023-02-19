(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Sunday, February 19 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Central Cass (12)19-0
2.Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2)18-1
3.Bishop Ryan17-2
4.Shiloh Christian16-4
5.Sargent County18-1
6.Bowman County16-2
7.North Border17-2
T8.Beulah16-3
T8.Ellendale16-3
10.North Prairie18-2
Others receiving votes: Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington, Garrison, North Star, Standing Rock

Class B Girls Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Thompson (4)19-2
2.Kenmare/Bowbells (5)19-2
3.Central Cass (1)17-3
4.Rugby (2)18-2
5.Shiloh Christian (2)17-2
6.MayPort-CG18-3
7.Central McLean19-2
8.Garrison19-2
9.Bowman County19-2
10.Oakes18-3
Others receiving votes: Kindred, Northern Cass, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich