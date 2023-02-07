(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 6 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17)
|13-0
|2.
|Central Cass
|15-0
|3.
|Sargent County
|15-0
|4.
|Ellendale
|15-0
|5.
|Bishop Ryan
|13-2
|6.
|Thompson
|11-3
|7.
|Beulah
|12-1
|8.
|Shiloh Christian
|12-3
|9.
|Bowman County
|13-2
|10.
|Grafton
|9-4
Class B Girls Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Thompson (16)
|16-1
|2.
|Kenmare/Bowbells (1)
|17-2
|3.
|Rugby
|16-2
|4.
|Central Cass
|14-3
|5.
|Central McLean
|17-2
|6.
|Shiloh Christian
|15-2
|7.
|Garrison
|18-1
|8.
|Bowman County
|18-1
|9.
|Oakes
|16-2
|10.
|May-Port-CG
|15-3