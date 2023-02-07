(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 6 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17) 13-0 2. Central Cass 15-0 3. Sargent County 15-0 4. Ellendale 15-0 5. Bishop Ryan 13-2 6. Thompson 11-3 7. Beulah 12-1 8. Shiloh Christian 12-3 9. Bowman County 13-2 10. Grafton 9-4 Others receiving votes: North Border, North Prairie, Dickinson Trinity

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Thompson (16) 16-1 2. Kenmare/Bowbells (1) 17-2 3. Rugby 16-2 4. Central Cass 14-3 5. Central McLean 17-2 6. Shiloh Christian 15-2 7. Garrison 18-1 8. Bowman County 18-1 9. Oakes 16-2 10. May-Port-CG 15-3 Others receiving votes: Northern Cass, Carrington, Kidder County