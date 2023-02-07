(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 6 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17)13-0
2.Central Cass15-0
3.Sargent County15-0
4.Ellendale15-0
5.Bishop Ryan13-2
6.Thompson11-3
7.Beulah12-1
8.Shiloh Christian12-3
9.Bowman County13-2
10.Grafton9-4
Others receiving votes: North Border, North Prairie, Dickinson Trinity

Class B Girls Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Thompson (16)16-1
2.Kenmare/Bowbells (1)17-2
3.Rugby16-2
4.Central Cass14-3
5.Central McLean17-2
6.Shiloh Christian15-2
7.Garrison18-1
8.Bowman County18-1
9.Oakes16-2
10.May-Port-CG15-3
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass, Carrington, Kidder County