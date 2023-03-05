(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for Boys Basketball as of Sunday, March 5 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Central Cass (11020-0
2.Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1)20-1
3.Bishop ryan20-2
4.Shiloh Christian17-4
5.Bowman County18-2
6.Sargent County18-2
7.North Border19-2
8.Beulah17-4
9.Garrison18-3
T10.North Prairie18-3
T10.Thompson14-7
Others receiving votes: Ellendale, Standing Rock