(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for Boys Basketball as of Sunday, March 5 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Central Cass (110
|20-0
|2.
|Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1)
|20-1
|3.
|Bishop ryan
|20-2
|4.
|Shiloh Christian
|17-4
|5.
|Bowman County
|18-2
|6.
|Sargent County
|18-2
|7.
|North Border
|19-2
|8.
|Beulah
|17-4
|9.
|Garrison
|18-3
|T10.
|North Prairie
|18-3
|T10.
|Thompson
|14-7