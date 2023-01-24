(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 23 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Four Winds/Minnewaukan (18)9-0
2.Central Cass11-0
3.Bishop Ryan9-1
4.Sargent County11-0
5.Ellendale12-0
6.Thompson7-3
7.Beulah8-1
8.North Border9-1
9.Grafton7-2
10.Standing Rock10-1
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Bowman County, North Star, Hazen, North Prairie

Class B Girls Basketball

PlaceTeam (First Place Votes)Record
1.Rugby (14)14-0
2.Thompson (4)12-1
3.Kenmare-Bowbells13-2
4.Central McLean13-1
5.Central Cass9-3
6.May-Port-CG12-2
7.Garrison13-1
8.Shiloh Christian12-2
9.Oakes10-2
10.Bowman County13-1
Others receiving votes: Carrington, Kindred, Northern Cass, Beulah