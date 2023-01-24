(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 23 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (18) 9-0 2. Central Cass 11-0 3. Bishop Ryan 9-1 4. Sargent County 11-0 5. Ellendale 12-0 6. Thompson 7-3 7. Beulah 8-1 8. North Border 9-1 9. Grafton 7-2 10. Standing Rock 10-1 Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Bowman County, North Star, Hazen, North Prairie

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Rugby (14) 14-0 2. Thompson (4) 12-1 3. Kenmare-Bowbells 13-2 4. Central McLean 13-1 5. Central Cass 9-3 6. May-Port-CG 12-2 7. Garrison 13-1 8. Shiloh Christian 12-2 9. Oakes 10-2 10. Bowman County 13-1 Others receiving votes: Carrington, Kindred, Northern Cass, Beulah