(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 23 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Four Winds/Minnewaukan (18)
|9-0
|2.
|Central Cass
|11-0
|3.
|Bishop Ryan
|9-1
|4.
|Sargent County
|11-0
|5.
|Ellendale
|12-0
|6.
|Thompson
|7-3
|7.
|Beulah
|8-1
|8.
|North Border
|9-1
|9.
|Grafton
|7-2
|10.
|Standing Rock
|10-1
Class B Girls Basketball
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Rugby (14)
|14-0
|2.
|Thompson (4)
|12-1
|3.
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|13-2
|4.
|Central McLean
|13-1
|5.
|Central Cass
|9-3
|6.
|May-Port-CG
|12-2
|7.
|Garrison
|13-1
|8.
|Shiloh Christian
|12-2
|9.
|Oakes
|10-2
|10.
|Bowman County
|13-1